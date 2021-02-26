$405.40 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $405.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $405.80 million. Koppers posted sales of $401.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $34.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

