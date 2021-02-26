4,758 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,758 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Microsoft makes up 1.0% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.63 and a 200 day moving average of $218.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

