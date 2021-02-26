4,892 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 99,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

