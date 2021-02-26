$499.60 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $499.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $511.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,881. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,842,900 shares of company stock valued at $99,401,995. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

