50,687 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Separately, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,307,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DALI opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.