53,085 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.12. 182,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

