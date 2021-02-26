56,100 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. NetApp accounts for about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,227,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,374,000 after buying an additional 291,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 25,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,900,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,809,000 after purchasing an additional 430,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.89. 39,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,627. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

