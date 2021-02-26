5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Laurentian

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price objective lifted by Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.55. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.04 million and a P/E ratio of 171.48.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

