$605.18 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report sales of $605.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $596.80 million to $613.56 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $602.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

FCN stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 378.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

