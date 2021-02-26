$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $89.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. 388,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,311 shares of company stock worth $3,041,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

