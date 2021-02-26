AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

