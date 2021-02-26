Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Abiomed worth $13,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $320.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

