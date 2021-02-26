Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 2,036,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

