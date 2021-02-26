Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20 to $2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

