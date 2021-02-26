Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading 6% Higher

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.35. 132,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,327,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

