ACI Worldwide Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,011 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,076% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACIW opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

