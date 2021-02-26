Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,020,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after purchasing an additional 252,963 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.64. 242,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

