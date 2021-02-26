Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,698. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658 in the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

