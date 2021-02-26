Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.49.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

