Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $6.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,173 shares of company stock worth $51,923,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

