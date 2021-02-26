ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.74. ADF Group shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 29,249 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.76.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

