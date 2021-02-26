Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 255,079 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $271,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $221.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

