Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

