Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.75 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

OTCMKTS AAVVF remained flat at $$2.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

