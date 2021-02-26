Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%.

NASDAQ:AERI traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. 1,645,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

