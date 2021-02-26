Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.85. 1,897 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

