Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $96.91 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Aion has a market cap of $96.91 million and approximately $107.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,285.01 or 0.99498051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00041101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.47 or 0.00448154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.07 or 0.00866472 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00274474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00114423 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

