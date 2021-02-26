Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a sell rating for the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell.

AFLYY stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

