Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $198.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $182.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB opened at $182.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.19. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.19) by ($1.65). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.