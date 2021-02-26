Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €125.00 by UBS Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.54 ($122.99).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €98.93 ($116.39) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.01. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.