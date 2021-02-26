Ajo LP Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ajo LP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,238.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,206.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

