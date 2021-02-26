Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$9.75 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.56 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

