Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.37 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.61-1.72 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 597,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,715. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $108.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.