Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.07

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.07 and last traded at $84.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $1,228,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

