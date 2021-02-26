Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%.

NASDAQ ALEC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,603. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 76,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,176 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

