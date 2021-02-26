Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Alerus Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of ALRS opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $479.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 43,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

