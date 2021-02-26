Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $17.47. 933,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 902.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $21.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

