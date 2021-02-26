Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 249,591 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $82,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Twitter by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,029,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 163,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

