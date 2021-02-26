Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $77,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS USMV opened at $66.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87.

