Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $73.03 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 345,782 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $73,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after purchasing an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRX. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.