Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,095,957 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 161.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.44% of American Well worth $85,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $190,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $57,779,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $34,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

American Well stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. American Well Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,321,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353 over the last ninety days.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.