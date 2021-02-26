Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 7,162 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $77,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $168.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.28. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $72,147.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $857,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,543. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

