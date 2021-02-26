Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 115,021 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,021 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of The Southern worth $83,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

SO stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

