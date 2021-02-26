Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,114 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Analog Devices worth $92,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,321 shares of company stock worth $3,611,451 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.68 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

