Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,470,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 156,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $88,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at $14,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE:SKX opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

