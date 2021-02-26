Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €212.85 ($250.41).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €202.00 ($237.65) on Monday. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €185.47.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

