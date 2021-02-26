Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,965. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.