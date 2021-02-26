Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.73.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10,205.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

