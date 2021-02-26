Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.02, but opened at C$0.93. Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 4,668 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of C$119.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Korm Trieu sold 50,000 shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.16, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,787.04. Also, Director John Daniel Mccleary sold 73,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$83,763.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,850.54. Insiders have sold a total of 473,377 shares of company stock valued at $487,174 over the last 90 days.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AMM)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

