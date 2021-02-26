Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Down 7.2%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) fell 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 2,253,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,359,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

